Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $463,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,721 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.93. 14,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

