Hobart Private Capital LLC Buys Shares of 820 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.98. The company has a market capitalization of $402.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

