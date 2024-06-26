Heroes of Mavia Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Heroes of Mavia has a market cap of $58.64 million and $14.13 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00002979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 36,987,076.353951 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

