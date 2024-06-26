Henrik Gerdes Sells 43,596 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 418.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 353,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

