GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.92.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $142.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,011,059.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,029 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

