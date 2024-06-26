Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.27% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

