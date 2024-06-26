George Chamoun Sells 77,995 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at $17,023,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 131,480 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $2,316,677.60.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.