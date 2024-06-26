Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $15.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,457.29. 177,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,068. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $764.49 and a 52-week high of $1,462.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,305.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,256.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

