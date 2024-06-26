Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $23.73 or 0.00039002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $100.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.53 or 0.00620517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00270478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,679,757 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

