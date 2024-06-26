Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $5.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOL shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SOL

Emeren Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.