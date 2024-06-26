ELIS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $66,439.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $66,439.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,780.10 or 0.99989881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001210 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00080078 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03599155 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $202,380.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.