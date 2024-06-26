Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.80. 1,519,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.