Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.71.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:DY opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $186.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

