DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.85. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.