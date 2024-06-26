David A. Lorber Buys 766 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,320.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,076.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PFX opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 125.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PhenixFIN accounts for approximately 3.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned about 6.32% of PhenixFIN worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

