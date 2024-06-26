Colin Stirling Purchases 3,240 Shares of IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Colin Stirling bought 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$15.40 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of A$49,896.00 ($33,264.00).

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

