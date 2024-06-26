Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,712,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.26. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

