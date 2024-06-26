Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $14.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.42.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $18.63.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

