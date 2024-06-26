Brookstone Capital Management Sells 30,250 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 292,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

