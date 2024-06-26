Brookstone Capital Management Sells 259,924 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,924 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,238 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.