Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,434 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.54. 3,845,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,162. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average of $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

