Brookstone Capital Management Has $86 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 6,033,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,377. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

