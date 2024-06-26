Brookstone Capital Management Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,132 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 11.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $8,177,000.

Shares of BATS UMAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 20,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

