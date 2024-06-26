Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,383 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 299,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BALT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 126,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $652.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

