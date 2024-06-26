Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,723,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

