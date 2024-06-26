Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$76.09

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$66.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 56.69 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$61.84 and a 1-year high of C$74.94. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. In related news, Director Kevin Strain acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

