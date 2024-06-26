Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) PT at $33.00

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.04. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

