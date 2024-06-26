Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) PT at $151.75

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.83.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.