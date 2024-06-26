Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $22.04

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

