Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $129.50

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $235,996,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autoliv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 952,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,716,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

