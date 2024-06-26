AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,935.21. The stock had a trading volume of 105,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,786. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,895.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,859.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

