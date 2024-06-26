Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,800 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,896,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

