Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 4,489 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,517,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,443,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 377,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,004,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 622,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

