Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Separately, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,671. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

