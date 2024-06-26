Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $566,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 175.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21,950.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7,344.4% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $831.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,944. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.51 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $834.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

