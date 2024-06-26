Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $13.09 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 7.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.2 %

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. 2,080,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

