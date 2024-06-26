Apu Apustaja (APU) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $164.90 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00054058 USD and is up 26.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $19,308,838.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

