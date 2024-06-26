Andrew Cittadine Buys 20,508 Shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Cittadine purchased 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,175.92. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 186,132 shares in the company, valued at $137,737.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Cittadine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Andrew Cittadine purchased 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $9,120.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Andrew Cittadine acquired 12,000 shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
MNPR stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Report on MNPR
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.