Analysts Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) PT at $52.44

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after acquiring an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,083,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.