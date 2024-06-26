Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $74.20

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Diodes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

Insider Activity at Diodes

Institutional Trading of Diodes

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $443,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 100,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.40. Diodes has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.