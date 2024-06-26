American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Director Nicholas Radesca Acquires 2,500 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Radesca acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 2,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($32.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($31.64). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 162.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

