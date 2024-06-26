Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 138 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK remained flat at $132.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

