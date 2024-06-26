Alex P. Schultz Acquires 15,953 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 8.8 %

LIND stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $470.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.96.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after acquiring an additional 268,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 490,370 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

