3,267 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 7,670,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

