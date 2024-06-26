1,415 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.13 on Wednesday, reaching $197.48. 85,469,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,430,977. The firm has a market cap of $629.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

