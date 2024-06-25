Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.11 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $8.11 million and $44.10 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for about $3,527.33 or 0.05685063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,540,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,537,962.51660621. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,520.27269161 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $40,223,945.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

