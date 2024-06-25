Wrapped BNB Market Cap Reaches $909.08 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $909.08 million and approximately $172.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $574.33 or 0.00925662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

