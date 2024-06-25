Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $9.48 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00015285 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.69 billion and approximately $189.23 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00114876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.47292885 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1048 active market(s) with $242,551,378.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.