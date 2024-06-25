Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.