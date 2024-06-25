Unison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.32. 248,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,190. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

